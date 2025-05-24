Espanyol net two late goals to beat Las Palmas and stay up

With his 12th league goal of the season, Javi Puado was the hero of the hour as his opening strike and following assist helped Espanyol overcome Las Palmas 2-0 at the RCDE Stadium and secure a second successive season in LaLiga.

The equation was simple for Espanyol; win and they would survive irrespective of events at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque between Leganes and basement boys Real Valladolid.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, after Roberto Fernández headed over under pressure from Scott McKenna, Las Palmas had two good opportunities to take the lead. Joan Garcia first palmed a long-range effort from Enzo Loiodice away from the bottom corner, before doing likewise barely a minute later, when Las Palmas cut through the lines and Manu Fuster saw his rifled shot palmed away for a corner.

Espanyol fans and players alike were then treated to some unwelcome news, as Leganes took the lead 375 miles away, plunging Espanyol into the relegation zone by virtue of their inferior H2H record against Los Pepineros.

Espanyol’s bad news soon got worse with two more goals for Leganes before half-time, and though they were now upping their efforts to break through after a much-needed cooling break, the chances still remained thin.

Their best opportunity in the remaining first-half minutes was cleared from danger by Juanma Herzog at the end of a promising Jofre Carreras cross into the area.

The key stats Opta by StatsPerform

With just 45 minutes left to rescue themselves, Espanyol had the first clear chance of the second half, when Pere Milla sent the ball wide from a promising position – though Jaime Mata soon had a better one for Las Palmas that forced García into a save at his near post.

The nerves continued to reign supreme, but on 63 minutes, Espanyol got a huge lifeline when Dario Essugo felled Alejo Veliz from behind inside the area. Having seen three of his previous four league goals arrive from the penalty spot in the second half, Puado was the prime candidate to step up, and that he most certainly did, sending Dinko Horkas the wrong way and calmly rolling his spot-kick just right of the net’s middle.

The last of Espanyol’s changes saw Roberto withdrawn in favour of Alvaro Aguado, clearly hinting at Manolo Gonzalez’s desire to shut up shop and ensure safety.

Almost poetically, his decision was vindicated in full with eight minutes remaining, when a hopeful cross into the area saw a headed knockdown from Puado fall to Milla, who had time and space to seal the precious points with a calm finish into the corner of Horkas’ net.

As well as clinching safety in the final chapter of a largely stressful season for Espanyol, the result marks their seventh win in eight home league H2Hs against Las Palmas. As for the visitors themselves, today’s defeat is merely another addition to what has been a disastrous 2025 (W2, D4, L14), in which they have accrued just one clean sheet.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Javi Puado (Espanyol)

Click here for all of the match stats.