Espanyol management make El Hilali sale decision

Espanyol management are insisting Omar El Hilali is not for sale.

The young wing-back, 21, is attracting interest from Barcelona and Manchester City.

However, Espanyol are insisting El Hilali is "not for sale" this summer.

Tied to Espanyol until 2027, the defender is already a senior Morocco international and his deal carries a knockdown €15m buyout clause.

Espanyol coach Manolo Gonzalez is desperate for El Hilali to stay next season.