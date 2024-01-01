Tribal Football
Most Read
Merino closer to Arsenal debut
Barcelona defender Kounde warns: I agree with everything Rodri said
Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Xhaka: I'm happy I got out of Arsenal
Atalanta coach Gasperini: Arsenal and Arteta have my respect; De Rossi decision a shock

Espanyol goalkeeper Garcia insists no Arsenal regrets

Espanyol goalkeeper Garcia insists no Arsenal regrets
Espanyol goalkeeper Garcia insists no Arsenal regretsLaLiga
Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia has no regrets seeing a move to Arsenal fall through.

In the final days of the summer market, Arsenal tried to sign Garcia, but found Espanyol's asking price too steep.

Advertisement
Advertisement

For his part, there are no regrets for Garcia, who insists he's happy with the Pericos.

He said, "During the whole transfer window I was isolated, calm. The last few days were more intense, but honestly I only thought about (the next game against) Rayo, focusing on what I had to do.

"I achieved it and I didn't allow myself to have any distractions in this sense, although everything comes to you. I knew where I had to have my head.

 "I am happy that the fans celebrate and value me. I have worked all these years to have this opportunity and that is what is happening; I hope to take advantage of it and that we all have a great season."

Mentions
LaLigaGarcia JoanArsenalEspanyolPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal pushing to sign Espanyol keeper Garcia
Arsenal face late Liverpool threat for Espanyol keeper Garcia
Espanyol goalkeeper Garcia "very calm" amid Arsenal push