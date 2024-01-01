Tribal Football
Espanyol goalkeeper Garcia "very calm" amid Arsenal push
Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia says he's calm amid Arsenal interest.

The Gunners want the Olympic gold medalist as a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale and to act as cover for David Raya.

However, Espanyol are insisting Garcia will not leave for anything less than his €30m buyout clause.

Garcia featured in defeat to Real Valladolid last night and said: “I am very calm, I am a person who isolates myself from these things. My head is focused here and thinking about Saturday (against Real Sociedad).

"To continue or not, in football these things cannot be decided by yourself, but I am very happy here.”

