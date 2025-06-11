Espanyol goalkeeper Garcia agrees Barcelona contract adjustment
Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia has agreed personal terms with Barcelona.
Garcia, after discussions last week, has agreed on an extra year with Barca, where he will sign a deal to 2031.
Moving it from five to six years benefits all parties: Barcelona, due to amortization and salary increases, and the player, because he'll see improved terms under the initial agreement.
Barca have agreed to pay the €25m buyout clause in his Espanyol deal.
As it stands, Garcia will become Barca's first signing of the summer market.