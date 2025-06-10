Joan Garcia set to leave Espanyol for Barcelona

Barcelona are set to sign goalkeeper Joan Garcia from local rivals Espanyol in their first deal of the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old was one of La Liga’s best goalkeepers in the 2024-25 season, making 3.8 saves per 90 minutes, the most in the competition.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Garcia is now set to join Barcelona after the club agreed to activate his €25 million release clause.

Garcia’s arrival adds fuel to the fire that Marc-Andre ter Stegen could be set to leave after a season plagued with injuries.

Barcelona have beaten several Premier League sides to Garcia’s signature with the likes of Arsenal and Man City both previously interested.