Espanyol defender El Hilali: Man Utd and Barcelona have tried to sign me
Espanyol defender Omar El Hilali admits Manchester United have tried to sign him.

Manchester City, Aston Villa and Como are all following the young fullback this season.

And he recalled to AS this week: “Man United wanted me, just as Barcelona tried to sign me again, but I was very clear that I wanted to stay at Espanyol.

"Sometimes money can make you doubt, but it wasn’t my case, because I knew what I wanted. I preferred to be guided by the heart. I felt that I should continue here.”

El Hilali could be the next to move from LaLiga to the Serie A outfit, with his contract carrying a €15m buyout clause.

