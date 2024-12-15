Espanyol coach Gonzalez: We deserved more from Osasuna draw

Espanyol coach Manolo Gonzalez was left frustrated after their 0-0 draw with Osasuna.

Gonzalez felt they deserved more on the day.

The team's image is positive:

“We have to look at the team's image in terms of solidity. We've had two very good games at home. We kept a clean sheet and Osasuna didn't have a shot on target. We have to continue along this path. We knew it was a difficult game and it was a shame we didn't get ahead.”

On Marc Roca and Pere Milla's performance:

“I'm happy with Roca. He's a player I believe in. Now he has to play, get minutes and develop. He has power and one-on-one. He'll give us a lot. I feel sorry for Pere. He's our player and he tries to help. Today was a necessary change because of how the game has turned out. He was the only player on the wing. It's not easy for him either with this situation.”

An orderly team that conceded very little:

“I liked it. We have to be an orderly team that doesn't concede any chances. Today we showed that we are capable.”

Key match on Wednesday against Valencia:

“All the matches until the end of the league are life or death. Not just Wednesday. We cannot make mistakes because the slightest mistake is penalized and the one we get behind costs us. On Wednesday we will have to play a great game.”

Currently in the relegation zone:

“We have to give something extra or we will be screwed. It is a difficult season and many teams at the bottom are having a tough time. Luckily, the result on Wednesday can help us grow and be calmer. The current situation takes years off our lives.”

On Puado's performance:

“I like him to play as a second striker, but it often doesn't happen. Puado brings us the ability to run, speed and is one of the best tactically. He is always well positioned. He is a very important player and gives us the versatility to play in various positions.”

The team competes at home:

“We have to try to give our home version, except for the Sevilla game, and to extend it away. Not in terms of results, but in terms of image. It would reassure us all and help. If you see the team at home, they compete. We have to try on Wednesday and have the fans behind us. We can't ask for anything more from the fans.”

On the refereeing:

“Sometimes it feels like it's not enough, and sometimes it feels like it's a lot (regarding the added time). We could have won the game earlier. I think we deserved a little more. There was a play by Javi in ​​the first half that I don't understand as not being a foul. I think that far from that, we had the game under control.”

