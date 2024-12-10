Espanyol coach Gonzalez: We weren't worse than Getafe; I can't worry about my job

Espanyol coach Manolo Gonzalez felt finishing was the difference after Monday night's defeat at Getafe.

Alvaro Rodriguez struck early for Getafe's 1-0 win, with Gonzalez insisting Espanyol more than matched their opponents on the night.

Assessment of the match:

“I don’t think we were worse than Getafe, even in the first half. We had clear chances to score. They had the goal and one that Joan saved. If you create more chances on a pitch against a difficult opponent and you are not able to score, you cannot win, there is no other way.”

On the team's first half:

“I don't think we started the game badly. The goal was a long-range cross after a rebound. I didn't see them overwhelming us or dominating us. The most normal thing would have been to go into the break 1-1.”

A controlled match, but without success:

“If Getafe had controlled the match, they wouldn’t have created the chances we did. We had clear chances, but if you don’t dominate the areas it’s difficult to win. I think we had control.”

Many crosses into the box:

“There were some very clear crosses. When they defend you in a low block, you have to try to open up the field and get to the outside. That’s what we did. There were some clear chances that we didn’t finish. It’s difficult to win like that.”

Espanyol were not worse than their opponents:

“Today we did not raise our heads in terms of results, but in terms of playing the game, matching the intensity of the opponent and doing more things than them, I think we were not worse than Getafe. There is no comparison with days like those in Girona or Bilbao. Today we deserved more, it was a matter of finishing.”

On the personal situation:

“I am worried about getting the team ahead, winning the games against Valencia and Osasuna. The rest is not up to me. I have to work hard. I said after losing in Girona that the team would pick itself up and it will do so for sure. What matters to me is that Espanyol is in the First Division next year and that it improves. I am focused on the game situations. I am very calm about the work, but worried because we find it difficult to win away from home.”

Omar and Jofre, cautioned:

“Others will play. We will try to choose well and get it right. As I said the other day, there are players in the squad who have to prove themselves if they want to play.”