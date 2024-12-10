Getafe coach Bordalas: Victory over direct rival Espanyol very important

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas was left happy after their 1-0 win against Espanyol on Monday night.

Alvaro Rodriguez struck early for the winner, leaving Bordalas "satisfied".

Assessment:

It was important, I am satisfied with the work. We started very well, we had a great first half, we got ahead, the team dominated and in the second half they moved forward, we were feeling the pinch but we managed well and were open but they didn't have any great chances. We had the match under control and we are happy with the victory."

Coba da Costa:

“They are lads who need a period. They are starting to add up, he has been training with me for a long time. We considered bringing him in when we thought he was ready. He has played in the Cup, he made his debut at the Bernabéu and he had a great game. I am very happy for him. This has just started and adapting is not easy and it takes a process.”

Three key victories:

“Yes, we are very happy because this year we know that we are running on empty, many players are playing the same minutes, the wear and tear is significant. We are trying to give them a rest. I am happy because we have beaten three direct rivals and today it was very important.”

Experience in this type of match:

“We have experience in some players, there are some who have just arrived in the First Division and still need that experience. In most of our home games we have lacked the goal, which is what we have lacked in pre-season. This is a sport of success, today we were very solid and intense. We beat a rival who came in really need of it. Hopefully we will get the goals and finishes like Álvaro did today. Very happy.”

Alvaro Rodriguez:

“They are youngsters who have just arrived and need a period. They are starting to score points, I am happy for them, the goal has meant the three points. They know that I am very demanding and that I try to help them to grow. In the First Division the period has to be shorter, here you have to get results immediately. They are doing their part.”

More than three points:

“It was a very important victory, we were facing a direct rival, we are in a difficult situation, aware that Espanyol has one game less. It was vital and very important for confidence in the upcoming matches. I want to thank the fans for their support on a cold and difficult night due to the warmth they gave us. Nights like tonight are largely to blame for our victory. Their support has been decisive.”