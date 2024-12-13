Como join Man City interest in Espanyol fullback El Hilali

Como are joining the interest in Espanyol fullback Omar El Hilali.

Manchester City emerged as a potential suitor last month as El Hilali's has proved himself at Primera level this season.

Now AS says Como are interested in the young fullback.

Como already have several Spaniards on the books, including Alberto Moreno, Pepe Reina and Sergi Roberto.

And El Hilali could be the next to move from LaLiga to the Serie A outfit, with his contract carrying a €15m buyout clause.

