Espanyol coach Gonzalez on going to Barcelona: Montjuic? So we're playing at home?!

Espanyol coach Manolo Gonzalez admits he's already eyeing the first derby of the season against Barcelona.

The Catalan rivals meet on November 3 for the first time in two years after Espanyol's promotion last season.

The match will be played at Barca's temporary home, Montjuic, where Espanyol spent 12 seasons.

"Montjuic? We will play at home, then," laughed Gonzalez.

"It will be tremendous and a very hard game, because they are good. It is a derby, a very complicated match, with a very great rivalry. But we are capable of fighting it, as we do with everyone."

He also said: "I am as I have always been. I have not changed my way of being, of living, or of being on a bench. If it went well for me, why change?"