De la Fuente warns Barcelona whiz Yamal: Don't run before you can walk

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente says it's important they don't rush the development of Barcelona superkid Lamine Yamal.

At 17, Yamal is now a key player for club and country.

De la Fuente, however, warned: "Lamine is something different in the national team's game. But we must not forget that these are very young players. He is a kid, he is 17 years old and is still in his training phase. He will have very difficult moments, in which he will be questioned.

"When you see that he has that touch, I say that he is touched by that wand of God, that he is different. They are players who at 17 years old have nothing to do with a boy of their age. They are much more mature, with a very important degree of responsibility, who interpret and accept any proposal and situation that you propose to them because they are great.

"But I have also seen some of these footballers who have fallen by the wayside. Don't make the mistake of wanting to walk faster than you have to, you can get ruined. You have to control whether you play football very well and the thousand other details that are truly important."