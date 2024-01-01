Father admits Reijnders rejected Barcelona (& Deco) to join AC Milan

The father of AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders admits they turned down Barcelona.

The Holland international left AZ Alkmaar for Milan last year in a €20m.

However, Reijnders could also have joined Barca, with sporting director Deco making an attempt at the time.

Father Martin recalled to AD: "Tijjani was also of interest to several English clubs, who contacted him through intermediaries. Only at Barcelona did I speak directly to Deco, the sporting director. I even checked his profile picture to see if it was really him.

"Of course it's flattering that they wanted him, after all it's Barça, but they were looking for a replacement for Sergio Busquets. Then I also said to Tijjani: 'You're not that kind of player'. Before you know it, you end up on the bench. And you're another footballer who fails abroad..."