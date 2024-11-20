Espanyol coach Gonzalez coy on De Tomas signing talk

Espanyol coach Manolo Gonzalez won't rule out a move for Rayo Vallecano striker Raul de Tomes.

It's been suggested Espanyol will seek to buy a new striker in January.

Advertisement Advertisement

Gonzalez said, "We are not considering it right now, I try not to waste too much time on things that are not tangible. When Christmas comes we will have to make a plan because it does not depend only on me, there are economic factors and a broader situation."

Regarding RDT, he said: “If he is at his level and wants to compete, he is a different player.

"But so many names come up, in summer maybe, that you have to get one right. I have no evidence that he has offered himself.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play