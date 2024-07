Espanyol coach Gonzalez concedes market frustrations

Espanyol coach Manolo Gonzalez admits they need to add to his squad.

Gonzalez concedes they've struggled to land their transfer targets ahead of the LaLiga kickoff.

He said, "The youth players are an asset to the club.

"If more players do not arrive, we will use them and they can be first team players.

"There have been options that have fallen through due to economic issues. We need the squad to be large and have solutions for the second-half."