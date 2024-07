DONE DEAL: Nice defender Smith joins Espanyol

Espanyol have snapped up Nice defender Justin Smith.

The Canada U21 international leaves Nice without making an appearance for the Ligue 1 club.

Advertisement Advertisement

Instead, Smith spent time with Quevilly and Avranches.

Smith, 21, was snapped up by Nice from PSG and was on a deal to 2026, but has now been sold to Espanyol for an undisclosed fee.