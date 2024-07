Espanyol approach Watford for Louza

Espanyol are eyeing Watford midfielder Imran Louza.

The Primera returnees have sounded out Watford about a price for Louza.

L'Equipe says the Morocco international is viewed as an ideal midfield addition by Espanyol.

He played on loan at Lorient last season.

In Ligue 1 he featured in 14 games last year, distributed three assists and scored one goal.