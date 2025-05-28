Cabrera lands new Espanyol deal

Leandro Cabrera has signed a new deal with Espanyol.

The veteran defender has signed a one-year agreement with an option for a further year linked to a certain number of appearances next season.

The Uruguayan centre-back, who made 33 appearances this term, scoring five goals, arrived at the Barcelona club in January 2020 from Getafe.

He has since made over 200 appearances for the Catalan club.

Espanyol finished in 14th place in LaLiga last season, two points above the dropzone.