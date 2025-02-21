Espanyol chief Garagarza confident keeping hold of Puado

Espanyol chief Fran Garagarza says they remain confident of securing captain Javi Puado to a new deal.

The attacker is off contract at the end of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Garagarza said, "We are still in contact with Javi Puado’s representatives, it is true that there is a difficult situation, but Espanyol is working hard, and the player too. He is a great reference, a parakeet and a player of La 21, for us it is fundamental.”

On the future of goalkeeper Joan García and possible offers, he added: “In the final stretch of the market we have to ask for the clause, but if a good offer comes before, we will study it.

"But the important thing is to know what we would do with that money. We have to work on the line of succession.”