Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal chances of Firmino deal nosedive
Atalanta striker Lookman makes statement after Gasperini blast: I'm hurt; it's deeply disrespectful
Ex-Barcelona president Gaspart: I hope Vinicius Jr accepts Saudi offer
Ranieri: For Roma and Porto everything in the balance

Espanyol chief Garagarza confident keeping hold of Puado

Carlos Volcano
Espanyol chief Garagarza confident keeping hold of Puado
Espanyol chief Garagarza confident keeping hold of PuadoLaLiga
Espanyol chief Fran Garagarza says they remain confident of securing captain Javi Puado to a new deal.

The attacker is off contract at the end of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Garagarza said, "We are still in contact with Javi Puado’s representatives, it is true that there is a difficult situation, but Espanyol is working hard, and the player too. He is a great reference, a parakeet and a player of La 21, for us it is fundamental.”

On the future of goalkeeper Joan García and possible offers, he added: “In the final stretch of the market we have to ask for the clause, but if a good offer comes before, we will study it.

"But the important thing is to know what we would do with that money. We have to work on the line of succession.”

Mentions
LaLigaPuado JaviEspanyolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Espanyol chief Garagarza admits Arsenal target Garcia to be sold
UNCOVERED: The 2015 email Barcelona sent to STOP Yamal joining Espanyol
Espanyol chief Garagarza explains Puado, Joan Garcia plans