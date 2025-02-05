Espanyol chief Garagarza explains Puado, Joan Garcia plans

Espanyol sports chief Fran Garagarza says they're moving to secure Javi Puado to a new contract.

Talks had been suspended during the January market, but are now resuming.

Garagaza said: “We don’t give up on him at all. We are in the process of negotiating. There was a break and they have been resumed. We are in that dynamic.

"He is our captain and a reference for the 21st. We are working on it. It is a priority and it is key to try to go as far as possible. He is very involved and has not signed with anyone, 100%.”

On goalkeeper Joan García, he added: “We are very protected with Joan. He is one of our players and has a contract. We are protected because the conditions were worked out at the time. If he leaves, it will be because it is something positive for the club. We are not going to make a bad sale.”