Espanyol captain Puado: We must give more if we're to stay up

Espanyol captain Javi Puado admits they must "give more" if they want to stay in the Primera.

Puado was speaking after defeat to Las Palmas on the weekend.

He said, "We are leaving angry. We had another chance to avoid relegation and go into the Christmas break outside those positions and we have not taken advantage of it.

"Obviously we are not happy, situations like the barrier in the goal, 15 steps, we have not seen it in any game when there should have been 9 or 11, the referee tells us it is fine, he puts it one meter back. There are things that are inexplicable, games are decided by small details , it is also our fault not to win, but that adds up, and every year it is the same.”

Puado also said: “Does it help on a psychological level? Yes, it does, it's clear that not getting points is what affects us, we're not talking about the referee, it's our problem too.

"We're not happy, it hasn't been the first half of the season we wanted after achieving promotion, we know how difficult it is to stay in the top flight but we have to give more, each and every one of us has to give more if we want to play in the First Division next year.”

As for Manolo González, Puado sent a message of support to the coach: “Yes, I have always said it, we trust him, his entire staff, the work they do, as a person, as a professional, we are with him.”