Tottenham ready to swap Veliz at Espanyol

Tottenham are ready to swap Alejo Veliz at Espanyol.

The Argentine striker is currently on-loan at Espanyol from Spurs.

AS says Veliz could be recalled by Spurs in January as he battles for consistent minutes in Spain.

However, the Londoners could offer Espanyol a new loan option for the second-half of the season.

Spurs would seek to place Lucas Bergvall with the Catalans should Veliz return.