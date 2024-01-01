Tribal Football
Endrick digging in his heels at Real Madrid
Endrick is digging in his heels at Real Madrid.

The teenage striker has not had an easy time during the opening games of the season.

So far, there have been only seven short appearances in La Liga. In these appearances, however, Endrick has managed to score a goal and an assist.

Back in August, it was reported that Endrick wants to be loaned out if he struggles for playing time - but there was no move before the summer window closed.

Now, however, it's suggested the striker is enjoying himself more at Real Madrid than a few months ago.

AS report that the Brazilian is comfortable with his role now - and has ruled out a loan move in the upcoming January window.

