Father discusses Real Sociedad future for Spain hero Merino

The father of Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino says he won't consider his future until after the Euros.

Merino proved the matchwinner for Spain in last night's quarterfinal win against Germany.

Former Osasuna and Spain midfielder Miguel Merino told El Chiringuito: “Mikel has already said actively and passively that until Spain finishes its participation at Euro 2024, he is not going to talk about anything else.

"He is only going to talk about the European Championship, and then he will talk to his agent and his club and whoever he has to talk to solve what he has to solve.”

Merino is being linked with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid this summer.