Elche coach Sarabia: People wanted us to fail at Barcelona

Elche coach Eder Sarabia has defended his time with Barcelona.

Sarabia was assistant coach to Quique Setien at Barca, where his abrasive style drew criticism.

But he told Revelo: “On the one hand, people were intent on it going wrong, and then it got bigger, but well, I can’t have done that badly or I wouldn’t have been involved when Gerard Pique was the one who hired me for Andorra and when the representation agency I have is Griezmann’s, I give these two examples.

"That’s the first thing, and then, the relationship that has remained with several footballers and a few conversations that I had with Leo, for example, which (exhales) were amazing. I say that Leo is not only the best in history at playing football, but also at understanding football.”

On working with Lionel Messi, Sarabia also said: “One of those conversations was at the training ground, when the session was over. We had been playing a little game and there was a pressure action, which was sort of disorganised pressure and in the end they got out and created a chance to score.

"So, I took advantage of that play a little to try to get Leo involved as well, to help us in these types of situations, to try to help his teammates, organise them…”

“Football conversations, which I also later remember that when I entered the staff dressing room as they were a little surprised because almost no one had really had a 30-40 minute conversation with Leo (smiles), natural and talking about football and everything he liked and because, as I told you, it was outrageous how he understood things.”