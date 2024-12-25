Mali coach Coulibaly likens Barcelona signing Diarra to Rivaldo

Mali coach Soumaila Coulibaly says Barcelona have pulled off a coup in signing Ibrahim Diarra.

The 18-year-old has joined Barca from the Africa Foot Academy.

Advertisement Advertisement

And Coulibaly told Sport: “He has one of the most classic profile of a Barcelona footballer that I have seen in a long time. Left-footed, powerful, with good one-on-one and moves very well between the lines, between the defence, to break the game when the opponent is compact and crouched at the back.

"A situation that Barcelona often encounters.

“He reminds me of Rivaldo or Lamine Yamal, as they are also left-footers with similar characteristics. But he must make his way, of course. For me he is the greatest talent in Mali right now, without a doubt.”