Real Betis and Sevilla FC are preparing to face off in ELGRANDERBI in Matchday 29 of LALIGA EA SPORTS, which will take place at 21:00 CET on Sunday March 30th at the Estadio Benito Villamarín.

As well as the passion and fight that always characterises this contest, both squads contain a lot of talent with footballers who can change a game in an instant. This weekend, the fans of Los Verdiblancos and Los Rojiblancos both hope their stars turn up and shine.

Isco and Antony add quality to Real Betis

Real Betis are approaching ELGRANDERBI in their best run of form of the season, having achieved five consecutive LALIGA EA SPORTS victories and having already progressed through two Conference League knockout ties. They’re currently sixth, but level on points with fifth-placed Villarreal CF, so have hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Their great run of form has a lot to do with star players Isco Alarcón and Antony dos Santos, two footballers who are demonstrating their immense quality. Both are capable of dribbling past opponents, of playing defence-splitting passes and of scoring goals. In the case of the Spaniard, he is so good at organising the play, while the Brazilian is the man Real Betis look to when they need a spark.

Isco actually started this season injured and couldn’t make his debut until Matchday 16 of the season, when he featured against FC Barcelona on December 7th 2024. Since then, Real Betis have won seven league games, drawn three and lost just three. On a personal level, Isco has scored six times and provided three assists.

Lukebakio and Ejuke celebrate LaLiga

The other star man, Antony, arrived at the club during the January transfer window, on loan from Manchester United. He has taken the team’s play to a whole new level, and he has helped them climb the table. When the Brazilian winger arrived, Los Verdiblancos sat 10th on 28 points. Now, they’re sixth on 44. He has played in seven games so far, winning five, drawing one and losing one, a 3-2 loss at RC Celta in which Real Betis even led 2-0. With two goals and two assists, he is contributing directly, but also with the speed and flair he injects into all that Manuel Pellegrini’s side do.

Lukebakio and Ejuke hope to earn Sevilla FC another ELGRANDERBI victory

Sevilla FC have had several good results in a row in ELGRANDERBI against Real Betis. That said, they are currently going through a tougher season and sit eight points behind Real Betis in the table, this coming after an unprecedented era of success as they won a seventh Europa League title as recently as 2023.

As they seek another win in this derby, after edging the previous meeting this campaign, Sevilla FC will be looking towards Dodi Lukebakio, who has 11 goals and one assist in his 28 LALIGA EA SPORTS appearances this season, placing him among the top 10 goalscorers in the competition. The Belgian is a leader of this team and the man who Los Rojiblancos look for in the final third.

Another important player is Chidera Ejuke, one of the best dribblers in LALIGA EA SPORTS. Although an injury has halted his progress, he started the season in excellent form and will look to make a good impression in this match.

In recent weeks, the Nigerian has already shown further glimpses of what he could do in ELGRANDERBI, and he scored the winning goal in the team’s recent win over Real Sociedad. There is no game like this one, though, so all the stars will look to shine brightest on Sunday.