Pellegrini: Antony arrived at Betis with the conviction he must mature

Carlos Volcano
Antony admits he already feels settled at Real Betis.

A January loan arrival from Manchester United, the Brazil winger has thrived with Betis from day one.

He told DAZN: “I needed to find myself and be happy. Every day that goes by, I think it's the best decision I could have made.

"I learned a lot of good things at Manchester United, but I also experienced a lot of bad things there."

Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini is convinced they have something special on their hands.

He told Cadena SER yesterday: "He is a very special case, it is not a coincidence when 100 million is paid for a player. He arrived with the conviction that he had to mature.

"He has more than enough conditions, more than demonstrating his ability, he is demonstrating his functionality and his capacity to be a practical player.

"Now he is more focused on finishing the play, on taking crosses... He is showing a lot of humility and accepting the challenge of evolving in his career because he is still very young."

