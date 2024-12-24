Tribal Football
Douvikas informs Giraldez he wants to leave Celta Vigo

Anastasios Douvikas has made a transfer request at Celta Vigo.

AS says the Greece striker has informed coach Claudio Giraldez he wants to leave next month.

Celta are prepared to allow Douvikas to depart, but only on their terms.

They insist he will either be sold or will leave in a loan-to-buy arrangement, with an obligatory purchase option included.

So far this season, Douvikas has scored three goals in LaLiga and two in the Copa.

