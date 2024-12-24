Celta Vigo (already) make call on RB Leipzig loanee Ilaix

Celta Vigo have seen enough from Ilaix Moriba this season to pursue a permanent transfer.

Ilaix is currently on-loan wiht Celta this season from RB Leipzig.

Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting: "Celta Vigo is very pleased with the development of Ilaix Moriba.

"The Spanish club reportedly holds a purchase option of around €4.5m, which they intend to activate.

"The 21y/o central midfielder is a key starter. It is possible that Celta Vigo could sign him permanently from RB Leipzig and then sell him to a Premier League club in the summer."