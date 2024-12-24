Tribal Football
Celta Vigo (already) make call on RB Leipzig loanee Ilaix

Carlos Volcano
Celta Vigo (already) make call on RB Leipzig loanee Ilaix
Celta Vigo (already) make call on RB Leipzig loanee IlaixLaLiga
Celta Vigo have seen enough from Ilaix Moriba this season to pursue a permanent transfer.

Ilaix is currently on-loan wiht Celta this season from RB Leipzig.

Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting: "Celta Vigo is very pleased with the development of Ilaix Moriba.

"The Spanish club reportedly holds a purchase option of around €4.5m, which they intend to activate.

"The 21y/o central midfielder is a key starter. It is possible that Celta Vigo could sign him permanently from RB Leipzig and then sell him to a Premier League club in the summer."

