Celta Vigo (already) make call on RB Leipzig loanee Ilaix
Celta Vigo have seen enough from Ilaix Moriba this season to pursue a permanent transfer.
Ilaix is currently on-loan wiht Celta this season from RB Leipzig.
Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting: "Celta Vigo is very pleased with the development of Ilaix Moriba.
"The Spanish club reportedly holds a purchase option of around €4.5m, which they intend to activate.
"The 21y/o central midfielder is a key starter. It is possible that Celta Vigo could sign him permanently from RB Leipzig and then sell him to a Premier League club in the summer."