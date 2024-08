DONE DEAL: Villarreal swoop for Pepe

Villarreal have signed Nicolas Pepe in a free transfer.

The Ivory Coast attacker has penned a two-year contract with the Yellow Submarine.

Pepe, formerly of Arsenal, has joined Villarreal on a free transfer from Trabzonspor.

He arrives as a replacement for Bertrand Traore after his departure for Ajax at the end of last season.

Pepe joins Villarreal where coach Marcelino plans to play him as a second striker and a winger.