DONE DEAL: Villarreal splash out for Toulouse defender Costa

Villarreal have signed Toulouse defender Logan Costa.

Costa moves to Villarreal in a permanent transfer on a six-year contract.

It's understood Villarreal have paid €16-18m for Costa, plus bonuses.

The Cape Verde international was capped at youth level by France with the U16 and U17 teams.

For Toulouse, Costa played a total of 58 games and scored 4 goals.