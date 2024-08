DONE DEAL: Villarreal sign Real Betis attacker Perez

Villarreal have signed Real Betis forward Ayoze Perez.

Villarreal have met Perez's €4m buyout clause in his Betis contract.

The striker has penned a deal to 2028 with the Yellow Submarine.

Pérez, 31, signed for Real Betis in the summer of 2022.

The Spain international scored 15 goals and provided four assists in 59 competitive games during his two years at Real Betis.