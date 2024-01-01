Pepe: Bailly big influence on Villarreal choice; Arsenal pressure?

Nicolas Pepe is delighted with his move to Villarreal.

The Ivory Coast attacker joined Villarreal in a free transfer from Trabzonspor.

Speaking with the local press today, Pepe discussed his move and his career.

Happy for your arrival?

"I thank the club for trusting me. I think I will have the opportunity to be decisive and over time I will feel comfortable and I will be important."

€80m paid by Arsenal?

"It is true that I arrived at Arsenal as the most expensive signing in their history, but here what I have felt so far is that it is a very family-style club and I will be able to be very calm to do my job and give the best of myself."

Grateful to the fans.

"I appreciate the love you have given me through social networks. My message is that I am going to return it on the field with my effort. I call on you to come to the game against Atlético, to fill the field that day."

Why Villarreal?

"There have been different factors, but the main one is that thanks to my friend (Eric) Bailly I have been able to speak with Marcelino directly and he has been able to explain to me the team project, what he expects of me. That has given me confidence. In other places it has not been It's so easy to talk to the coach and that's what convinced me."

Your best virtues?

"In terms of offense I have many strong points, such as my dribbling, my one-on-one. Also my shooting. I have improved things over the years and I must continue to improve in defence, but with work I think I am going to give a good level in that. I have been able to get to know my teammates well, I will try to learn Spanish."

First sensations?

"The facilities are magnificent, few clubs in Europe have them. I know about the work with the youth team and that everyone works together with us is special. My demands are high, but my main objective is to help the team win."