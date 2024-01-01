River Plate defender Pezzella: I left Betis for Gallardo

German Pezzella admits he was ready to stay with Real Betis ahead of returning to River Plate last week.

Pezzella says he took the call from Marcelo Gallardo to join River.

He told TyC Sports: "The truth is that I lived hectic days. I was to return to Spain when Marcelo's call came and well, I did everything I could to come here.

"The truth is that I'm happy to be here again, but all this has already started. We have to get back competitive, recover well for Wednesday.

"Every match is a final."