DONE DEAL: Villarreal sign Las Palmas midfielder Moleiro

Villarreal have completed the signing of Las Palmas midfielder Alberto Moleiro.

Moleiro has left relegated Las Palmas to sign with Villarreal a contract to 2030.

The young midfielder from Tenerife is currently playing for Spain at the U21 European Championships in Slovakia.

Moleiro made 147 appearances for Las Palmas, scoring 13 goals and providing 14 assists.

It's understood Moleiro is joining Villarreal for a fee in the region of €10-15m.

