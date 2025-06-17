DONE DEAL: Real Betis sign keeper Valles

Real Betis have announced the signing of Alvaro Valles.

The 27 year-old goalkeeper joins Betis as a free agent from Las Palmas, where he was frozen out last season after attempting to force through a move over the summer.

Valles has signed a contract to 2030 with Betis.

It is an agreement that both parties had maintained verbally since the beginning of the year and that was signed a few days ago during a visit of the player and his agents to the offices of Benito Villamarín.

With Valles' arrival, Betis fills the vacancy left by Rui Silva when he moved to Sporting CP at the beginning of the year.