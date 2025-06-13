Villarreal reaches terms with Napoli defender Marin

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Villarreal are closing a deal for Napoli defender Rafa Marin.

Onda Cero says Villarreal are moving for Marin as they seek a replacement for departing veteran defender Raul Albiol.

Marin, formerly of Real Madrid, has already agreed personal terms with Villarreal.

The Yellow Submarine are now in talks with Napoli over a loan-to-buy arrangement for the Spanish youngster.

Villarreal have moved quickly knowing they need an extended squad given their Champions League qualification for next season.

