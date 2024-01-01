DONE DEAL: Trigueros leaves Villarreal for Granada - and scores on same day

Villarreal have announced the departure of veteran midfielder Manu Trigueros.

Trigueros has agreed a move to Granada.

The midfielder made the move to Granada on Thursday and was immediately rushed into the line-up for the City of Granada Trophy.

Granada and Al Wehdi played out a 1-1 draw, with the hosts winning the penalty shootout.

Trigueros did it all in record time . He resigned from Villarreal, passed his medical tests, signed, trained, made his debut and scored one of the penalties for his new club.