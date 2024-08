Perez informs Betis plans to leave for Villarreal

Ayoze Perez is ready to leave Real Betis for Villarreal.

Marca says the striker has informed Betis management of his plans.

Villarreal have offered to better Perez's current Betis deal and to meet the buyout clause in his contract.

As such, Perez has informed Betis that he will be leaving in the coming days.

The former Newcastle striker's form last season earned him a place in Spain's triumphant Euros squad this summer.