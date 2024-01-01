DONE DEAL: Villarreal land Famalicao keeper Luiz Junior

Villarreal have splashed out a record fee for new signing Luiz Junior.

Luiz Junior moves from Famalicao to Villarreal for €12m - a record for a goalkeeper for the Yellow Submarine.

The 23 year-old arrives to replace Filip Jorgensen after his €25m sale to Chelsea.

Junior has penned a deal to 2030 with Villarreal.

Junior, who was already present this Monday at La Cerámica for the draw with Atlético de Madrid, will train this Tuesday under the orders of Marcelino García and will be presented this Wednesday in the stadium's press room.