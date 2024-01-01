Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli coach Conte: Ask the club why Osimhen not selected
Pardew: I know where Brentford striker Toney wants to go
Man Utd and Chelsea at odds over Chilwell terms
Leicester want young Arsenal star this summer

DONE DEAL: Villarreal land Famalicao keeper Luiz Junior

DONE DEAL: Villarreal land Famalicao keeper Luiz Junior
DONE DEAL: Villarreal land Famalicao keeper Luiz Junior
DONE DEAL: Villarreal land Famalicao keeper Luiz JuniorLaLiga
Villarreal have splashed out a record fee for new signing Luiz Junior.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Luiz Junior moves from Famalicao to Villarreal for €12m - a record for a goalkeeper for the Yellow Submarine.

The 23 year-old arrives to replace Filip Jorgensen after his €25m sale to Chelsea.

Junior has penned a deal to 2030 with Villarreal.

Junior, who was already present this Monday at La Cerámica for the draw with Atlético de Madrid, will train this Tuesday under the orders of Marcelino García and will be presented this Wednesday in the stadium's press room.

Mentions
LaLigaVillarrealFamalicaoJunior ReisFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ayoze delighted joining Villarreal
DONE DEAL: Malian prospect Barry joining Villarreal
Pepe: Bailly big influence on Villarreal choice; Arsenal pressure?