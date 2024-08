DONE DEAL: Malian prospect Barry joining Villarreal

Malian prospect Mahamoud Barry has joined Villarreal.

The youngster arrives from the Étoiles du Mande academy.

Barry was one of the stars of Mali's run to third-place in the U17 World Cup last year, beating Argentina and Mexico on the way.

It is expected that at the end of August the player will arrive at Villarreal to sign his contract for the next five seasons.

Barry will move between the two reserve-teams of Villarreal for the new campaign.