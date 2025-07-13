Liverpool rival Prem duo for wantaway Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo

Liverpool are reviving plans for Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes.

UOL says Real Madrid are prepared to sell the Brazil attacker, with new coach Xabi Alonso viewing him as surplus to requirements.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with Rordygo, whose father has been in talks with Manchester City.

However, Liverpool are now also keen as they seek to add a new attacking addition.

For their part, Real Madrid are encouraging bids starting at €100m for Rodrygo, who was largely frozen out by Xabi for their Club World Cup run.