Tribal Football
Most Read
Modric: I can now say it - Real Madrid president Florentino treated me differently
Man Utd accept Juventus offer for Sancho
Chelsea's wage offer to Jadon Sancho revealed
Viktor Gyokeres set for "heavy fine" after going AWOL

Liverpool rival Prem duo for wantaway Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo

Paul Vegas
Liverpool rival Prem duo for wantaway Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo
Liverpool rival Prem duo for wantaway Real Madrid attacker RodrygoLaLiga
Liverpool are reviving plans for Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes.

UOL says Real Madrid are prepared to sell the Brazil attacker, with new coach Xabi Alonso viewing him as surplus to requirements.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Arsenal have been strongly linked with Rordygo, whose father has been in talks with Manchester City.

However, Liverpool are now also keen as they seek to add a new attacking addition.

For their part, Real Madrid are encouraging bids starting at €100m for Rodrygo, who was largely frozen out by Xabi for their Club World Cup run.

Mentions
LaLigaRodrygoReal MadridLiverpoolArsenalManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Xabi expects Real Madrid to buy; explains benching Rodrygo for CWC semi defeat
Ronaldo instructs Al Nassr to sound out Real Madrid outcast Rodrygo
Prem trio alerted as Real Madrid coach Xabi tells Rodrygo he can go