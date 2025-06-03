Osasuna draw up 2-man shortlist to succeed Moreno

Osasuna are aiming to act quickly to replace coach Vicente Moreno.

Moreno surprised many by announcing his departure before the end of last season, having only arrived the previous summer to succeed Jagoba Arrasate.

Now forced to find a new trainer, Osasuna's priority target is Alessio Lisci, who is currently in charge of Segunda Division outfit Mirandes.

With Mirandes in the promotion playoff final, Osasuna have a contingency plan if Lisci chooses to stay next season.

Diario de Navarra says Borja Jimenez, who has just left Leganes following their relegation, has now emerged as Osasuna's backup plan.

Last season, Moreno guided Osasuna to a ninth place finish on the LaLiga table.