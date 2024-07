AEK offer for released Sevilla midfielder Lamela

AEK have made a move for Erik Lamela.

The midfielder, 32, has just been released by Sevilla.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tribalfootball.com's transfer expert Rudy Galetti is reporting AEK are in talks with the Argentine.

Galetti states: "AEK sent an official offer to Erik Lamela: a 3-year contract on the table for a free-agent transfer.

"The Argentine player - who is evaluating the proposal - will give a response within the next 48 hours as @urieliugt said."