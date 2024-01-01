Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Valencia land Alaves winger Rioja
Valencia have closed the signing of Alaves winger Luis Rioja.

Rioja moves to Valencia for €1.5m plus €1m in bonuses. He has agreed terms over a three-year contract.

He landed at Valencia airport this morning ahead of taking his medical and said: "It has been a little long, but we have reached a good conclusion, we are already here and I'm very happy to try to have a good season."

Asked about the possibility of traveling with the rest of the Valencia squad, which play tomorrow at Celta Vigo, he was cautious.

Rioja said, "It depends on how things go. But I'm ready."

