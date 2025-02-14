DONE DEAL: Valencia explain signing IFK fullback Salihovic

Dino Salihovic has completed his move to Valencia.

After his release by IFK Norrkoping, the 22 year-old Swede has signed with Los Che as a free agent.

Valencia announced today:

"Valencia CF has reached an agreement to incorporate player Dino Salihovic who joins VCF Mestalla to reinforce the right side.

"Salihovic, 22, is a Swedish player of Bosnian origin, international for Sweden in the lower categories, who comes free to VCF Mestalla after having played more than 40 games in the Allsvenskan, the Swedish First Division and 12 games in the Svenska Cuppen, the Swedish Cup with IFK Norrköping.

"With the arrival of Salihovic, the VCF Mestalla reinforces the position of the right side and maintains the combination of the main bet for local talent and players trained at the VCF Academy, with the bet for young people of other nationalities, as is also the case with Warren Madrigal. (Costa Rica), Hamza Bellari (Morocco) and Alexander Gurendal (Norway). "