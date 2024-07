DONE DEAL: Theo Zidane leaves Real Madrid for Cordoba

Theo Zidane has left Real Madrid.

The midfielder has signed with Cordoba as a free agent.

Theo becomes the final link between Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane.

The former Real coach's four sons have now all left Real, with Theo the last to depart this summer.

Enzo is a free agent after leaving Fuenlabrada, Luca has just signed with Granada and Elyaz is now with Real Betis.