DONE DEAL: St Pauli snap up Mallorca defender Van der Heyden

Real Mallorca defender Siebe Van der Heyden has left for St Pauli.

Van der Heyden joins St Pauli on-loan for the remainder of the season.

The Belgian joined Mallorca in 2023, but has struggled for consistent minutes in Spain.

Van der Heyden hopes to prove himself at St Pauli and return to Mallorca next season as the deal doesn't include a permanent option.

His contract with Mallorca runs to 2028.